Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at the end of a chase, and a bicyclist was killed in a separate crash nearby, authorities say.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is investigating the crash at the end of the chase, and the Houston Police Department is investigating the bike crash.

According to the constable’s office, the incident began Tuesday morning when a truck owner reported that his tailgate was stolen. The tailgate had a tracker, and officials say constable deputies were able to track it to an apartment complex on Gulf Bank.

The constable’s office says the suspect took off, and a pursuit began – lasting about 30 minutes.

The chase eventually reached the 7500 block of Westheimer Road, where the crash occurred.

The constable’s office says an innocent driver was making a left turn when he was hit by the suspect. The suspect and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department at the scene of a deadly bike crash.

A bit further east down Westheimer Road, the constable’s office says a person on a bicycle was struck and killed by another motorist. It’s unclear at this time how or if it was related to the chase.

The investigation into both incidents continues.