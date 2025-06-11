The Brief A suspect is in custody after firing shots at Houston police officers and robbing a couple of teenagers. The suspect allegedly held a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint while she was with her 18-year-old boyfriend. Lt. Willkens reports the man led police on a chase and shot at officers through the driver's side window.



A suspect is in custody after firing shots at Houston police officers and robbing a couple of teens in the Mid-West area early Sunday morning.

Houston police chase suspect near Westchase

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens says the incident began with the robbery of a 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend who had just parked their car around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area near Westheimer and Stoney Brook.

SUGGESTED: Houston Astrodome trespassing: Three teenagers arrested, charged

A man approached them with a gun and reportedly pointed the weapon at the girl as she exited the vehicle and stole some of her belongings. When her boyfriend tried to intervene, both teens tried to run, but the suspect caught up with them and stole their car keys before driving away in their vehicle.

Westchase Drive chase (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Officers reported they found the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over, leading police on a pursuit for around 10 minutes.

During the chase, authorities say the suspect fired two shots out the driver’s side window toward officers. No one was injured.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The chase ended at an apartment complex on Woodchase Drive after the suspect stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. However, police were able to catch up to him and used a taser to take him into custody.

Investigators believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and charges are not known at this time.