The Brief Houston Fire Department crews battled an apartment fire on Meadowglen Lane. Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle says 12 units were impacted by the fire, leaving several displaced. One safety officer was hospitalized in stable condition, and three firefighters were evaluated.



A late-night fire broke out at a Westchase-area apartment complex on Sunday night, leaving several families without a home.

Apartment fire on Meadowglen Lane

What we know:

Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle reports units were called to the scene around 11 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from a third-floor apartment unit on Meadowglen Lane.

Crews initiated a fast attack on the fire and were able to knock it down, however there was a delay initially due to hydrants being slightly far away.

Twelve units were impacted by the fire, leaving several without homes.

No residents were injured and everyone self-evacuated, Chief Sky-Eagle said. One safety officer was injured and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Three others were evaluated for different injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown and arson investigators were at the scene.

Officials do not have the specific number of residents who are now displaced due to the 12 affected units.

Chief Sky-Eagle did not specify the injuries to the firefighters.