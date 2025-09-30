West Harris County: 4 injured, including 3 minors, after shooting

article

The Brief Four people, including three minors, are injured after a shooting in west Harris County. The conditions of the injured people are unknown. The cause of the shooting and the identities of those involved are currently unknown.



Officials are investigating after a west Harris County shooting left four people, including three minors, injured Tuesday evening.

Yaupon Ranch shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 19000 block of Yaupon Ranch Drive near Greenhouse Road. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:10 p.m.

Three people were injured in the incident, Cy-Fair Fire said, one of whose wounds were described as superficial. The Harris County Sheriff's Office later said all three victims are believed to be juveniles.

Two victims were taken from the scene in the Yaupon Ranch neighborhood to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office said. Cy-Fair Fire said they were all stable.

The constable's office, who took over the investigation, said a drone captured people scattering during the incident.

Just before 8 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez updated that a fourth wounded female showed up at the hospital. He added that no conditions were known at that time.

What we don't know:

Cy-Fair Fire said the incident resulted from a disturbance, but no details were given on how it began.

The victims have not been identified.

No suspects have been named.