Houston Rep. Wesley Hunt joins Paxton, Cornyn in GOP race for Senate

The Brief Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt has announced his campaign for U.S. Senate. He will challenge incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and AG Ken Paxton in the GOP primary. Hunt is facing criticism from a powerful GOP group that called his campaign "wasteful."



Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Houston) has announced his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Hunt, fresh off the heels of his sophomore session, looks to defeat Sen. John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton in the GOP primary.

Wesley Hunt runs for Senate

Hunt announced his campaign on Monday after several months of telegraphing his potential run.

The two-term state representative is giving up his safe seat to launch a federal run that he says will be about "faith."

While Hunt avoided the feud between Cornyn and Paxton this summer, groups affiliated with the Houston Republican spent around $6 million on ads boosting his statewide recognition, the Texas Tribune reported.

‘More than a petty feud’

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Senate race in Texas must be about more than a petty feud between two men who have spent months trading barbs," Hunt said in a statement. "With my candidacy, this race will finally be about what's most important: Texas."

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper. When God places a purpose on your life, no opposition can erase it. People may doubt you, the world may try to tear you down, and the storms may come harder than you ever imagined. But that’s when faith becomes REAL. That’s when you lean on the foundation built long before the fight began. He never promised an easy road. He promised victory through perseverance, growth through struggle, and peace through His presence. My campaign for United States Senate will be about Texas and it will be about our FAITH. I look forward to earning your vote," Hunt said in a post on X Tuesday.

GOP group calls Hunt campaign ‘wasteful’

Dig deeper:

The National Republican Senate Committee released a memo last month in an attempt to discourage Hunt's run.

The committee, a powerful GOP fundraising group for the Senate, accused Hunt and his team of trying to inflate Paxton's early polling lead over Cornyn.

The memo urged Hunt to back Cornyn, saying the GOP veteran now has the momentum in a "dead heat" race with Paxton.

Texas Democrat candidates for U.S. Senate

Dig deeper:

The GOP Senate hopefuls will face one several challengers on the Democrat side in the general election.

The latest challenger, Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin), recently announced a record-breaking fundraising effort in his first quarter of campaigning. The $6.2 million in funding far outpaces the other candidates.

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Talarico's main challenger in the Democratic primary, announced $4.1 million raised so far in his campaign. Allred entered the race on July 1.

Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts has also announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

Other possible opponents for Talarico could also be former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who attempted a bid for Ted Cruz's seat in 2018, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.