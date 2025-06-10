Rep. Wesley Hunt offers federal help for Houston immigration protests

The Brief U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt offers federal help to Houston ahead of planned protests on June 14. Congressman Hunt wrote a letter to Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo warning of a protest similar to Los Angeles. Hunt claims the leaders need to take every step necessary to ensure it does not happen in Houston.



Congressman Wesley Hunt wrote a letter to Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo warning of protests coming to the city, similar to the one in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, violent riots escalated after President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to deal with protests that had broken our over ICE raids.

Since then, Trump has authorized the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles, in addition with 700 U.S. Marines, despite Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom asking the president not to.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt offers federal help to Houston

Hunt sent a letter to Houston-area leaders offering "federal help" ahead of potential protests expected to happen on June 14 for NO KINGS.

What they're saying:

"I write to you today in preparation for the demonstrations expected to be held this Saturday, June 14. On Saturday, more than 1,800 riots have been planned at locations across the country, including our city of Houston. This day is projected to be a day of mobilization to protest the current Administration and its immigration policies."

"One thing is clear about these rioters – they want mass destruction. We should take every step necessary to ensure this does not occur in Houston under our watch."

What is ‘NO KINGS’?

The backstory:

It is a national day of action for mass mobilization in response to the recent immigration raids in Los Angeles which sparked protests.

Protests are expected to take place all over the country.

In the Houston-area, these cities will have demonstrations, according to the Mobilize website:

League City

Downtown Houston

Sugar Land

Katy

Cypress

Kingwood