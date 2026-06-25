Wells Fargo reverses decision, refunds customer after $1,000 vanishes in suspected computer scam

The Brief A man says he watched the mouse on his laptop move by itself, raising concerns that someone had remotely accessed his computer. After $1,000 disappeared from his wife's Wells Fargo account, the couple says the bank initially denied their claim, stating they made or authorized the withdrawal. Following questions from FOX 26, Wells Fargo conducted another review, reversed its decision, and refunded the $1,000, saying it made the decision after reviewing additional information.



A Houston-area couple says a suspected computer hack led to $1,000 disappearing from a Wells Fargo account. After multiple branch visits and an initial denial from the bank claiming they authorized the withdrawal, Wells Fargo reversed its decision and refunded the money after our inquiry.

Wells Fargo customer says remote computer access led to $1,000 account theft

What they're saying:

FOX 26 has been doing stories on scams targeting Wells Fargo customers for more than a year. This one is different as there were no calls or texts, just a computer.

"I'm looking down at the screen on my laptop computer and I saw the mouse moving," said Kenny Briener. "I thought that's really strange why is the mouse moving."

A day or two later, Kenny says his wife, Barbara, noticed $1,000 had been withdrawn from her Wells Fargo account.

The couple says they went to three different branches five times and were told it was being looked into.

Then they got a denial letter from Wells Fargo stating they made the withdrawal or allowed someone they knew to withdraw the funds.

After we asked Wells Fargo about the case, the bank revised it again and gave the Briener's $1,000 back.

The other side:

In a statement, Wells Fargo said, "We are pleased this matter was resolved for our customer. While we cannot provide details for privacy reasons, we can share that we conducted a thorough review of this case and made our decision after reviewing additional information."