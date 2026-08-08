Former Friendswood teacher accused of child sexual assault

The Brief Police say a Seabrook man was arrested and charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The suspect is a former employee of a Friendswood school. Police say the alleged abuse happened during his employment. An attorney for the school says the suspect's employment ended months before they were aware of the allegations.



A former Friendswood school teacher has been arrested following allegations of child abuse. Police are now looking for other potential victims to come forward.

Former Friendswood teacher arrested

What we know:

Records confirm that 32-year-old Lewis Stott of Seabrook is in Harris County on a charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 14 years of age. His bond is set at $100,000.

(Photo courtesy of the Frienswood Police Department)

According to Friendswood Police, the alleged abuse happened while Stott was employed at The Galloway School between 2020 and 2026. Officials say the suspect fulfilled several positions such as PE teacher, second-grade teacher, substitute teacher, and soccer club coach.

Due to Stott's former position at the school, investigators believe there may be other victims.

What we don't know:

While the abuse allegedly happened during Stott's employment, police did not mention whether it happened at the school or if it involved any students.

Details about the alleged abuse are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information related to Stott's arrest can call Friendswood Police at 281-996-3300.

Police are encouraging families to speak with their children if they had contact with Stott.

Galloway School's response

The other side:

FOX 26 contacted The Galloway School for comment. A representative directed us to contact the school's attorney, Chris Tritico, a legal analyst for FOX 26.

Tritico sent the following response:

"The Galloway School became aware of the arrest of Lewis Stott today[.] Mr. Stott was separated from the school last May.



The Galloway School has cooperated with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the Friendswood Police Department, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and the Texas Education Agency in each of their respective investigations.



The Galloway School’s first priority is the safety, security, [and] education of children entrusted to our care."