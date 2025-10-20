Wells Fargo returns more than $4,000 to customer after FOX 26 airs report

The Brief In an Only on FOX report, we told you how Willie Delane had more than $4,000 taken from her account just hours after depositing a $10,000 check into her Wells Fargo account. After our story aired, Willie says she checked her account and Wells Fargo returned the missing funds to her account.



In an Only on FOX report, we told you how Willie Delane had more than $4,000 taken from her account just hours after depositing a $10,000 check into her Wells Fargo account.

Last month, the bank denied her fraud claim.

After our story aired, Willie says she checked her account and Wells Fargo returned the missing funds to her account.

What they're saying:

"I was praising God and praising you," Willie said. "I was so happy and still am."