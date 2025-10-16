Wells Fargo customer loses $4,000 hours after depositing check, bank denies fraud claim
HOUSTON - The timing in this case is eye-opening. About nine hours after Willie Delane deposited a $10,000 check, she got a text that claimed to be Wells Fargo questioning a transaction.
Wells Fargo loses thousands after depositing check at bank branch, bank says money will not be returned
The backstory:
"I've been with Wells Fargo for so long years and years," Willie said.
She even has Wells Fargo on speed dial.
On September 15, just after 1:30 p.m., she said she deposited a $10,000 life insurance check at the Wells Fargo branch on Woodforest.
About nine hours later, she got a text from what appeared to be Wells Fargo questioning a transaction.
"I jumped out of my bed. I went and got my phone, and I called customer service," said Willie.
She says she was assured her account was closed, and she would be getting a new debit card.
The next morning, she noticed more than $4,000 was gone from her account.
In letters, Wells Fargo says she made the transactions and the money will not be returned.
She says all she did was deposit a check.
"I'm going to fight for this," Willie said. "It's my money."
The other side:
A spokesperson for Wells Fargo says the bank is continuing to investigate.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Willie Delane about what happened.