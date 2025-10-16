Wells Fargo customer loses $4,000 hours after depositing check, bank denies fraud claim

The Brief On September 15, just after 1:30 p.m., Willie Delane said she deposited a $10,000 life insurance check at the Wells Fargo branch on Woodforest. About nine hours later, she got a text from what appeared to be Wells Fargo questioning a transaction. The next morning, she noticed more than $4,000 was gone from her account.



The backstory:

"I've been with Wells Fargo for so long years and years," Willie said.

She even has Wells Fargo on speed dial.

On September 15, just after 1:30 p.m., she said she deposited a $10,000 life insurance check at the Wells Fargo branch on Woodforest.

About nine hours later, she got a text from what appeared to be Wells Fargo questioning a transaction.

"I jumped out of my bed. I went and got my phone, and I called customer service," said Willie.

She says she was assured her account was closed, and she would be getting a new debit card.

The next morning, she noticed more than $4,000 was gone from her account.

In letters, Wells Fargo says she made the transactions and the money will not be returned.

She says all she did was deposit a check.

"I'm going to fight for this," Willie said. "It's my money."

The other side:

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo says the bank is continuing to investigate.