Wells Fargo customers report issues with cards, bank says 'working diligently to resolve'

Wells Fargo users are reporting issues with their Wells Fargo cards on Twitter.

Users on Twitter have said they are unable to use their accounts or cards due to a system issue.

Wells Fargo gave FOX 26 this statement, "We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience."