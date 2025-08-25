Wells Fargo Bank scheme: Retired grandmother almost lost $23,000 in elaborate scheme until FOX 26 got involved

The Brief On April 29, Lorrie Kimble said she got a phone call her caller ID stated Wells Fargo. There were transactions that appeared to be fraudulent, the caller told Lorrie. Soon after the phone call ended, a woman Lorrie recognized from our prior reports showed up, cut her card in four pieces, put the pieces in an envelope and left. The next day, Lorrie says she realized $23,000 had been drained from her account.



On April 29, Lorrie Kimble said she got a phone call her caller ID stated Wells Fargo. There were transactions that appeared to be fraudulent, the caller told Lorrie.

What we know:

She says the caller also told her about transactions that were hers, making her more convinced she was speaking to someone with Wells Fargo.

We've heard what happened next in about half a dozen cases. The caller told Lorrie someone with Wells Fargo would be showing up at her door.

Soon after the phone call ended, a woman Lorrie recognized from our prior reports showed up, cut her card in four pieces, put the pieces in an envelope and left.

The next day, Lorrie says she realized $23,000 had been drained from her account.

Wells Fargo denied her claim, saying Lorrie or someone she knew withdrew the money.

Dig deeper:

On Monday morning, FOX 26 asked Wells Fargo about Lorrie's case.

A few hours after we interviewed Lorrie, someone from the Wells Fargo corporate office called her to say her $23,000 will be returned to her account.

An ecstatic Lorrie says she knew it was no coincidence and thanked us for our help. Lorrie's case and several others are under criminal investigation.

What you can do:

A tip for everyone: If your bank calls, don't answer it, call back.