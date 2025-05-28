Wells Fargo Bank refunds customer's money after FOX 26 starts asking questions

The Brief A third customer from Wells Fargo received $142,000 back after FOX 26 started asking questions. The first customer received $4,000 back after the bank told her she unknowingly participated in a fraud scheme. The second customer received $40,000 that the bank initially thought was fraud after it was stolen.



The latest amount refunded by Wells Fargo Bank is $142,000.

The backstory:

When Heather Sanders contacted us back on February 1, Wells Fargo told her she unknowingly participated in a fraud scheme, and she was out more than $4,000.

"At no point in this call did I feel like I was lied to," Heather told us in our first interview.

A few days later, Heather got her money back.

"I don't believe that if you wouldn't have ran the story they would have stuck with their decision," she said..

When Jose and Amanda Vasquez contacted FOX 26 on February 13, thieves had stolen $40,000 out of their Wells Fargo business account.

"Three days later, they sent us a letter stating the case was closed. They didn't think it was fraud," Jose said.

That changed soon after our report aired. The couple got their $40,000 back.

"Thank you so much, really appreciate you. You're the voice for the people. I appreciate what you do," said Jose.

Houston businessman sees refund from bank

A Houston businessman contacted us about a $142,000 insurance check Wells Fargo withdrew from his account for what the bank called "security reasons."

"All of a sudden, having check in hand, because of you guys. I can't express enough the gratitude and appreciation. I was really starting to lose hope," he said.