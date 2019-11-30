'We'll check him for a chip': Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies wrangle neighborhood gator

article

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies had an eventful day, wrangling an alligator that was seen wandering in a Rosenberg neighborhood.

The gator was captured on Reading Road in Bonbrook outside of Rosenberg. He was relocated to the Brazos River.

The incident caused a bit of a stir on Twitter since the deputies had a fun time with the capture, joking that gators "can grow up to 15 feet, but most only have 4."