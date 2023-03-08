Weekend, Spring Break activities in the Bayou City

There is one thing about Houston we can guarantee, there is plenty to do!

Seltzerland is back for a second year and will be turning Post Houston into a hard seltzer paradise. Enjoy an afternoon tasting with more than 100 unique hard seltzer‘s, from big and small brands at this one of a kind outdoor experience. There will be lots of entertainment including seltzer pong, golf and cornhole, lemonade ladder and a live DJ. They offer general, early and premiere access with tickets ranging from $49-$75, this is a 21 and up event. The event is happening on Saturday, March 11.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Go Tejano Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is Sunday, March 12

It is one of Rodeo‘s biggest nights, which includes 6 out of the top 10 highest attended shows in Rodeo history. La Fiera de Ojinaga will headline this year‘s event. Plenty of other artists will take the stage at Stars over Texas, the Hideout and the Main Club. The day will also include Fiesta Charra at NRG Center Main Arena, a colorful exhibition of traditional Mexican folk dance music and horseback riding. As part of the celebration, The Mariachi Invitational will take place Saturday, March 11 at the Arena Theater. Five mariachi groups from across the state of Texas will compete in the Rodeo’s Mariachi Invitational. The semi-finals will take place on Go Tejano Day at The Hideout at NRG Park.

What could only be described as a live version of an interactive video game, The Department of Wonder will transport you into a land of wizards and lanterns on a fantastical quest The experience, which last about an hour, gives you the opportunity to be one of the main characters in the show. You can book directly on their website. Ticket prices are $30 for children and $40 for adults, they also offer parent /child pricing.

How about a little spoken word with slam poetry?!

Write About Now Poetry is hosting their poetry slam national team finale on Wednesday, March 15 & open mic night on Friday, March 17, it's your chance to let it all out. And one thing about slam poetry, no topic is off-limits. Tickets can be found directly on their website.

Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach

Ready to get a little dirty or a lot dirty?! Head on over to Xtreme off Road Park and Beach where you can expect the unexpected. It’s Houston’s largest off-road park, which includes beach access, waterslides, tiki huts, cabin camping, food vendors and much more. No ATV? No problem. You can rent them directly on the property.