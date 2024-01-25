Ways to cut home energy bills, utility assistance available

Many Houstonians are struggling to keep up with rising energy bills.

Not only will last week's cold snap drive up bills further, but agencies like the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs have reported record requests for help since last summer's extreme heat wave.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

To help you reduce your winter energy bills, we asked Reliant for some tips. It offers these suggestions:

Get a programmable thermostat, which can help you save up to 12% on heating costs.

Weatherstripping exterior doors and windows can save up to 10% of energy costs.

Install an electric water heater timer and prevent your water heater from running when you don’t need it. Get a hot water heater jacket. Older hot water heaters, or those with an R-value less than 24, could benefit from additional insulation to prevent them from losing heat.

Install insulation. Assuming your attic already has 3–4 inches of insulation, we recommend using R-38.

Get an annual heater tune-up so it runs efficiently.

Have your chimney inspected and keep the damper closed when not in use.

Check your thermostat. If you have an electric heater, set the thermostat to 68 degrees while you're awake and lower it while you sleep and leave the house to save energy.

Layer up with a sweater or a blanket.

Let the sun in. Open blinds and shades during the day and remove solar screens, so the sun can warm your home.

SUGGESTED: TikTok star exposes scammers' tactics to educate followers

If you have an electric heater, follow these tips:

Ensure the fan on your thermostat is set to "auto," not "on," to prevent it from running 24/7.

Check your thermostat settings. For every degree above 68, you can expect a 3% to 5% increase in your heating costs.

Use an electric blanket instead of turning on the heater and stay warm for around 25 cents a day.

If your water heater is electric, set it to 120 degrees. This is hot enough to be sanitary while saving you up to $60 a year on your heating bill.

SUGGESTED: Application process for 'Uplift Harris' income program opens

Utility assistance programs

For people struggling to pay their home energy bills, check with your energy provider for help. Many offer payment plans or balanced billing throughout the year.

A number of assistance programs are also available for those who qualify. The best way to find one is to call the United Way Helpline at 211 or go to 211Texas.org.

Here's a round up of some area programs:

Reliant offers the Community Assistance by Reliant Energy or CARE Program for customers in need.

Reliant and TXU Energy both offer help to veterans, while Entergy has the Power to Care Program for seniors and disabled people. Project Waitt, through the Brentwood Community Foundation, provides utility bill assistance to people with HIV/AIDs.

Applicants can go to the Help For Texans on the website of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. It administers the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program in Texas, funded through the federal Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The Salvation Army offers utility assistance.

For residents of Harris, Brazoria, and Galveston counties, BakerRipley says it has utility assistance program and is expecting additional funding soon.

The Christian Community Service Center offers utility bill assistance for people living in 29 zip codes in the Houston area.

Inertia Resources, a minority-owned energy brokerage firm, launched a program in December to help Houston families facing hardships, paying utility bills for a year.

The Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston offers assistance for customers with Reliant Energy, Ambit, 4Change Energy, Express Energy, Veteran Energy and Direct Energy.

Hope St. Vincent’s House offers emergency utility assistance for Galveston County residents.

In Montgomery County, there is the Community Assistance Center.