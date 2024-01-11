This TikTok star has 7 million followers on social media and is known for turning the tables on scammers. Ryan Kelly shows you how to spot scams and has even helped some victims get their money back. Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan talked with him about how he does it.

Ryan Kelly is a crime-fighting comedian who's made a name for himself as a scam hunter. He has busted global scammers and online predators.

And he's sharing what he's learned about scams to help you protect yourself.

"Someone just tried to scam me online, but this is my master's degree in homeland security, so let's have some fun," Kelly said.

Ryan Kelly is a comedian with a degree in Homeland Security with 7 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitch, where he turns the tables on scammers.

"I sent this fake FBI agent his real address," Kelly said. "For me, it's taking what they use against us and flipping it on them. It's that social engineering tactic. And thankfully due to my understanding of technology, I am able to clone websites."

"Cloning a website is both easy and so much fun, so let's just pick one, say Google, so this is a perfectly normal Google login," Kelly said. "The problem is, it's going through a website that I own. That cloned website sends all the data that you entered back to me.I sent them a link just with a simple IP logger so I could have a baseline. I'm figuring out which device they're on. I'm figuring out where they're coming from."

He says one scammer claimed to be with One Direction.

"He did end up blocking me. Funny enough, I had access to the account. I was able to unblock myself from the inside. And after that, I ended up deleting the account so he couldn't scam other people.

His advice to protect yourself from scammers is to remove yourself from white pages through People Finder, things that might have your address and phone number, and maybe not post where you work.

"Honestly, on LinkedIn, I've been seeing a ton of LinkedIn scams," Kelly said. "This is where people will e-mail me as I'm this boss, or I'm this CFO, and I need you to pick up some like cards, or I need to pick up this for a, you know, holiday party coming up. We'll reimburse you, and it's a scam.