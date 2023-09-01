WANTED: Suspects lead League City police on chase in possible stolen vehicle

League City authorities are searching for those involved in an early morning chase on Friday.

According to League City police, they received a call around 4:30 a.m. about suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hobbs Road after witnesses said they saw a silver Dodge Ram and two people outside a local business that was closed at the time.

The silver Dodge Ram was seen going northbound on Hobbs when an officer arrived in the area, police say. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

A brief chase occurred with the officer following the car through the Newport subdivision and then southbound on the S. Gulf Freeway, authorities report.

League City police say the car entered a parking lot near the intersection of S. Gulf Freeway and F.M. 517 and the occupants got out and ran from the scene.

According to investigators, the Dodge may have been stolen from a business in the 100 block of Hobbs Road before police got there.

Authorities are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the suspects is encouraged to call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.