Wanted suspect shot, rushed to hospital following gunfight with HPD SWAT officers

A wanted suspect has been rushed to the hospital Sunday evening following a gunfight with Houston Police Department's SWAT team.

Details are scarce as it's an active scene, but preliminary information provided by HPD says it happened on the city's northwest side in the 500 block of West Greens Rd near Antoine Dr.

The unidentified shooter is said to be a wanted suspect, who exchanged gunfire with HPD SWAT officers. Fortunately, no officers were hit but the suspect was and was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was not disclosed as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

