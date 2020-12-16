WANTED: Man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

In December 2019, Houston police received a report of sexual assault of a child and began an investigation. Detectives reportedly learned that Pena sexually abused the victim throughout the physical years of 2009 to 2016, Crime Stoppers says.

Pena is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4” tall, 180-220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was active as of December 15, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

