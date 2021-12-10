WANTED: Houston pimp on the run after getting 40 years for trafficking 16-year-old girl

article

Officers are looking for a Houston pimp who has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for trafficking a teen girl.

DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey is now considered a fugitive after skipping out during his trial, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday.

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Dorsey of forcing a 16-year-old runaway into prostitution on the Bissonnet strip. District Judge DaSean Jones then sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

But Judge Jones had released the 33-year-old on bond, and he didn’t come back to court after the first day of his trial.

"He is a dangerous pimp and now he is somewhere in the wind," Assistant District Attorney Kenisha Day said in a statement. "When the victim showed up to testify, you could just see that he knew he was going to prison."

The teen, who said Dorsey repeatedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t work, eventually escaped long enough to borrow a cell phone and call her mother to pick her up. Her mother called police.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and eventually arrested Dorsey.

Court records show that prosecutors had requested that Dorsey be held without bond pending trial, as he was previously convicted of robbery in Michigan and presented a flight risk, and was a danger to the Harris County community and the trafficking victim.

But Judge Jones later reduced the bond from $50,000 to $25,000, and then further reduced the bond to $15,000.

Dorsey made that bond, and he was released from custody during his jury trial.

"He repeatedly forced a minor to have sex with strangers for money, and anyone who does that deserves decades in prison," Ogg said in a statement. "Somebody out there knows where he is hiding, and could collect a reward for doing the right thing."

Anyone with information on Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to him being back in custody.

