Montgomery County: Wanted suspect scams man out of $60K as fake U.S. agent, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Montgomery County officials are looking for a suspect who they say scammed an elderly man out of over $60,000.
Scam suspect wanted
What we know:
According to officials, the suspect posed as a U.S. Treasury agent.
The suspect allegedly contacted the victim via phone and email, then visited the man's home multiple times to collect cash.
Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black SUV.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
It's not clear how the suspect was able to contact the victim.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call one of the following organizations and mention case #25A086637.
- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 281-297-6500
- Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-STOP (7867)
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office