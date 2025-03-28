Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County: Wanted suspect scams man out of $60K as fake U.S. agent, officials say

By
Published  March 28, 2025 7:55pm CDT
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

Montgomery County: Man wanted for allegedly scamming resident out of $60K

Officials say the man posed as a U.S. Treasury agency, contacted the victim via phone, then visited him to collect cash multiple times.

The Brief

    • The suspect allegedly scammed an elderly man multiple times in March.
    • The suspect reportedly posed as a U.S. Treasury agent, contacted the victim, and visited him multiple times.
    • The suspect's vehicle is described as a black SUV.
    • Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office (281-297-6500) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-392-7867).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Montgomery County officials are looking for a suspect who they say scammed an elderly man out of over $60,000.

Scam suspect wanted

What we know:

According to officials, the suspect posed as a U.S. Treasury agent.

The suspect allegedly contacted the victim via phone and email, then visited the man's home multiple times to collect cash.

Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black SUV.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

It's not clear how the suspect was able to contact the victim.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call one of the following organizations and mention case #25A086637.

  • Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 281-297-6500
  • Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-STOP (7867)

The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Montgomery CountyCrime and Public Safety