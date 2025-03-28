Montgomery County: Wanted suspect scams man out of $60K as fake U.S. agent, officials say

The Brief The suspect allegedly scammed an elderly man multiple times in March. The suspect reportedly posed as a U.S. Treasury agent, contacted the victim, and visited him multiple times. The suspect's vehicle is described as a black SUV. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office (281-297-6500) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-392-7867).



Montgomery County officials are looking for a suspect who they say scammed an elderly man out of over $60,000.

Scam suspect wanted

What we know:

According to officials, the suspect posed as a U.S. Treasury agent.

The suspect allegedly contacted the victim via phone and email, then visited the man's home multiple times to collect cash.

Witnesses say the suspect drove away in a black SUV.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

It's not clear how the suspect was able to contact the victim.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call one of the following organizations and mention case #25A086637.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 281-297-6500

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-392-STOP (7867)