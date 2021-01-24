Walmart expects to deliver up to 13M COVID-19 vaccine doses per month

Walmart announced Friday that it expects to deliver up to 13 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine per month "when supply and allocations allow."

The retailer plans to offer the vaccine every day at its more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies through in-store vaccination clinics and large community events, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a note to customers.

"With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we’re in a unique position to reach people where they already shop," Pegus said.

In November, federal health officials reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S., including big box stores like Costco and Walmart, to distribute free vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public.

The agreement, which follows a collaboration with CVS and Walgreens to deliver vaccines to nursing homes, is part of an ongoing effort to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine like getting a flu shot.

While the company waits for doses, it is working to train thousands of pharmacists and pharmacy techs while building a digital scheduling tool to make appointments.

Pegus said the company is also in a position to help areas where there are limited pharmacy options. The company has nearly 4,000 Walmart locations "within one or more of the federally designated medically underserved areas" and plans to serve these communities through COVID-19 vaccination events, she said.

According to Pegus, Walmart has enough staff to partner with community organizations to provide vaccination services at third party locations such as churches, stadiums and youth centers.

