The free, socially distanced events will offer families a safe drive-in movie experience at Walmart Supercenters all across the country.

The tour will kick off August 14 and run ‪through October 21‬ with 320 showings of hit movies. Not only is admission free but you’ll also receive a free bag full of snacks to enjoy during the movie.

You can visit www.walmartdrive-in.com to find dates, store locations, and the movies being shown near Houston.