Waller County: Rollover 18-wheeler crash blocking Highway 290 near FM 362

The Brief The crash is reportedly blocking the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 and FM 362. A gas leak has been reported at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the scene.



A crash involving an 18-wheeler is blocking off eastbound Highway 290 in the Waller area, according to officials.

Waller County traffic: 18-wheeler wreck on Highway 290

What we know:

The crash is reportedly blocking the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 and FM 362.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office says a gas leak has been reported. A hazmat crew is on the addition in addition to first responders.

Drivers are asked to find different routes, give first responders room, and expect heavy traffic delays.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.