Waller County dog struck by weight in October finds new home

A Waller County dog struck by a weight by his owner in October has been adopted, the Houston SPCA said.

The dog, now named "Bones", was recently adopted into a new home complete with canine siblings.

The emaciated Belgian Malinois was rescued at a home in the 400 block of Aurora Creek after video captured his owner striking the nine-month-old dog with a hand weight before repeatedly kicking him.

The previous owner of the dog was charged with cruelty to an animal and taken into custody.

The new owner shared with the Houston SPCA that the dog continues to gain more weight and is happy with his new life.

Houston SPCA officials want to remind everyone the importance of reporting animal cruelty.