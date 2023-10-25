A Belgian Malinois was resumed by Houston SPCA and Waller County officials after an owner was caught on camera abusing the animal.

In a video from Houston SPCA, an ill-looking Belgian Malinois was caught on camera at a home 400 block of Aurorora Creek picking up a weight and throwing it at his dog. He then goes back over to the dog to repeatedly hit the animal while it was in a submissive position.

The animal can be heard on camera crying out and initially trying to run away, HSPCA says.

Houston SPCA along with Waller County Sheriff's Office and Waller County Animal Control worked together to rescue the dog from the home.

If you are able to safely obtain photos or video to report animal cruelty, it can be very useful against those who commit these crimes in public view," said Jay Chase, Chief Cruelty Investigator at the Houston SPCA. "A life can be saved just by reporting animal cruelty," added Chase.

The organization relies on the community’s eyes and ears to report heinous crimes against animals and video evidence can help expedite a rescue.

Officials say the Belgian Malinois is safely in the care of the Houston SPCA veterinary staff and care teams. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to a judge next week.

In Texas, animal cruelty, such as abuse and neglect is a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.