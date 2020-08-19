Waller County constable claims he was racially profiled during traffic stop

article

Waller County Constable Herschel Smith claims he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in Harris County on Tuesday.



As first reported on FOX 26’s Isiah Carey’s blog, Harris County Constables from Precinct 5 pulled him over on what he called a felony stop.



Smith said that means that deputies had their guns drawn on him while also placing him in handcuffs on Beltway 8, near Memorial just after 6 p.m.

Smith stated that he was in his county vehicle when he flashed his lights at a speeding driver on the highway.



That’s when, according to Smith, that driver called police and said that a suspicious man was following him claiming that Smith flashed his gun. Smith denied that took place while speaking with FOX 26.



Smith stated to FOX 26 that the driver, who was white, was given more credibility than he was.



Smith added that he was wearing his constable’s uniform and identified himself as such.



Once authorities pulled Smith over, he said, deputies had at least four weapons drawn on him, including a high-powered rifle.

Smith was eventually released but is now demanding a full investigation.



During a news conference Tuesday, Smith wants the deputy to get proper training.



FOX 26 reached out to Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap’s office and a spokesman said they’re still trying to figure out what happened.



Jeff McShan told FOX 26 said the incident is now under investigation.



