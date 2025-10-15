Waller County burn ban in effect: What residents should know

The Brief The Waller County Commissioners Court approved a burn ban for the county on Wednesday. Anyone in the county who does an "outdoor burning" can be fined. Rain chances are expected later this week for southeast Texas.



Waller County is now one of the many counties in southeast Texas that are under a burn ban.

Waller County burn ban

What we know:

According to the County Fire Marshal's Office, Waller County commissioners approved authorization of a burn ban on Wednesday.

The county has reportedly reached a drought index of almost 700 out of 800, with 800 representing "absolutely dry conditions," so outside fires could escalate quickly.

As the ban remains in effect, Waller County residents and property owners are not allowed to start any outside fires. Doing so could get you a Class C citation.

What we don't know:

There is no expiration date for the ban at this time. County authorities will provide updates when conditions improve and/or the ban is lifted.

When are the next rain chances?

What's next:

The FOX 26 weather team is predicting an increase in humidity for Thursday, followed by the return of rain chances late this week.

Expect the chance of scattered showers and storms to rise on Friday and continue into the weekend, providing the best opportunity for rainfall this month.