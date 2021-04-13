Waller Co. DA's Office investigator indicted on drug, money laundering charges

A Waller County District Attorney’s Office investigator is charged with allegedly attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin as well as attempting to launder drug proceeds, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced.

Mohamed Ahmed "Alex" Kassem, 46, of Houston, was taken into custody on Tuesday, officials say.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, a Houston grand jury returned the three-count indictment on April 7. The indictment alleges Kassem was involved in laundering of what he believed was $200,000 in drug proceeds in August 2019.

If convicted of attempting to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, Kassem faces up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Officials say, upon conviction of either of the two counts of money laundering, he also faces up to 20 years of federal imprisonment. The money laundering charges also carry up to a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

