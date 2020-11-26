Walk up or drive through Super Feast in Houston this Thanksgiving

There are big changes to the 42nd Annual Super Feast in Houston this Thanksgiving.

The event is known as the nation’s largest feeding and turkey distribution where thousands of families have gathered year after year for a holiday meal.

The event usually offers sitdown meals at the George R. Brown Convention Center, but this year will look a lot different. It will be in an outdoor controlled space, where it will be easier to adhere to the CDC guidelines.

Those in need will receive baskets filled with items to make a holiday meal.

Food distribution begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until there is nothing left.

You can walk up to the distribution site at Avenida de las Americas Street, where there is a yellow flag. You can also use the drive-thru option at Chartres and Walker Streets, where there will be a green flag.

Families will also have access to information on affordable housing and educational and employment opportunities.

Donations are being accepted on-site at the orange flag on Avenida de las Americas.