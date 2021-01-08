Voters discuss allegiances to President Trump following riot at US Capitol

Fallout continues after the U.S. Capitol building was stormed by pro-President Trump supporters on Wednesday.

New developments on Friday as Twitter permanently suspended President Trump’s account.

His camp now divided more than ever before.

"There were people there saying hang Mike Pence, breaking windows and making active bomb threats," said Tomaon Hamlett, a student at the University of Houston. "We absolutely need to condemn those actions, it is totally unacceptable. But I do believe the violence is being blown out of proportion."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"As someone who supported the president, who voted for the president, I definitely am looking at him differently now," said Collins Agyeman, who attends Vanderbilt College.

Advertisement

President Trump has been blamed for inciting the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol during a speech earlier that day.

Tamon Hamlett, who studies at the University of Houston, believes the riot would have happened anyway.

"I think the thoughts that he incited the riots has been blown out of proportion," said Hamlett. "He could have said nothing at and it would have still happened because we did have those troublemakers."

Agyeman disagrees saying President Trump’s words resonated with the crowd.

"These are radicals who took the president's words, frankly, a bit too seriously," said Agyeman. "He definitely played a role. It’s definitely the radicals and I would say they are the minority."

For both, they do believe what happened at the U.S. Capitol was a bad look for the GOP party and blame the far right.

"They were defiantly extremist because when they broke the windows, there were other Trump supporters booing them," said Hamlett.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Agyeman believes the party now has some soul searching to do.

"For our Republican party to come back in 2024, they need to choose a candidate who is charismatic and tame enough to bring in loyal Trump supporters and others who want our republic to function in a safe and civil way," said Agyeman.