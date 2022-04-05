Visitation, funeral services set for Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis

article

Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy Jennifer Chavis.

Chavis was killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her vehicle over the weekend on the Beltway.

Family visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue in Houston. Public visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m., also at Fountain of Praise Church, on Wednesday, April 13.

Police honors will take place outside in the church parking lot immediately after the funeral service.

A procession will then take Chavis to burial in Liberty, Texas.