It’s a magical time of year! The Christmas lights are out, everyone’s in the holiday spirit, and the Harry Potter: Yule Ball Celebration has finally arrived in Houston.

Trust me, even Malfoy's father will want to hear about this! If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you most likely know about the Yule Ball. It's the traditional formal dance held for the Triwizard tournament, and now you can step into the Wizarding World and experience the ball for yourself. I solemnly swear you won't want to miss a second!

The doors first opened on Nov. 18 at the Paraiso Maravilla and since then the ball has been enjoyed by all who have come in attendance. The ball will remain open until Jan. 20, 2023.

(Photo Courtesy of Fever and Warner Bros.)

Kate Poueymirou, a Producer with Fever who helped organize the event, says guests can expect a lot.

"It's a two-hour interactive show where guests will be dressed up," she said. "They can come dressed up in their favorite wizarding world, Harry Potter character, or they can come in like more of a formal or gown."

As soon as you walk in, you’ll be greeted by two hosts that will lead you to the start of a magical time. There will be four house representatives for each of the houses within Harry Potter: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

A Ravenclaw herself, Poueymirou says they will really embody those characters along with the characteristics.

As the ball goes on, you’ll be invited to join in on a fashion parade to show off your amazing outfit. There will also be a dance party where you can represent your house in a dance battle. And don’t worry, you won’t have to brush up on your waltz for this ball.

(Photo Courtesy of Fever and Warner Bros.)

If you need a break from the dance floor, guests can venture to the marketplace to buy some Hogwarts robes, a wand, and other souvenirs to remember their time.

"We have…a marketplace with items that are sold at Universal that you may not always be able to get," Poueymirou said. "So it’s really nice that we actually have the items here in Houston for fans to be able to purchase."

Guests also won’t have to worry too much about food or drinks, as there will be themed food and cocktails. Plus, what’s a Yule Ball without some Butterbeer?

(Photo Courtesy of Fever and Warner Bros.)

What makes this celebration so amazing, is that you don’t have to be a fan to really enjoy the experience.

"It's time for people to be really playful, and just kind of go out with their loved ones and friends and have a good time and dance," Poueymirou says.

The Yule Ball Celebration will end with a grand finale of snow falling from the ceiling.

(Photo Courtesy of Fever and Warner Bros.)

Houston was said to be chosen because of the beautiful venue along with the city having a vibrant and diverse age group. The celebration also has locations in Mexico City, Milan, and Montreal.

According to Poueymirou, the experience took nearly a year to put together with the help of a large team from Fever and Warner Bros. and you can see the detail that went into ensuring everyone has a great experience.

(Photo Courtesy of Fever and Warner Bros.)

As for her favorite part of the event, Poueymirou simply enjoys seeing the guests put on their best outfits for the occasion and really immersing themselves in the experience.

"I love seeing the guests' faces when they have the opportunity to be part of the fashion parade," she says. "The outfits have been incredible. I mean, even at 9:30 a.m., we have a 9:30 a.m. session, and the guests are dressed the same as someone that would come to the 6:30 p.m. session. And it's wonderful to see the excitement of these guests, and they're always leaving very happy."

(Photo Courtesy of Fever and Warner Bros.)

The experience is open to all, witches, wizards, and even muggles, but guests have to be at least 12 years or older to attend the celebration. You can self-park at the venue for $5.

Tickets can go faster than a golden snitch, so make sure you buy one ahead of your visit. You can purchase a standard ticket that gives you admission into the Yule Ball or a premium ticket that includes, priority access entry, a complimentary drink, and a special gift.

For those interested in getting in on the magic, you can find more information on the Harry Potter: Yule Ball Celebration by clicking here. Mischief managed.