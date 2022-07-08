Virginia hairdresser shocked after winning $200K lottery

A hairdresser in Virginia has hit it big on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Elizabeth McCabe, the owner of a hair salon in the town of Amelia Court House, bought a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket last month from her local 7-Eleven, where she gets her daily cup of coffee, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.

She told lottery officials that she chose the scratcher ticket because, "Everybody loves Monopoly."

After she scratched the ticket, McCabe at first thought it was a bust.

When she showed her husband, he told her she had won big. Her friend told her the same thing later – that she had won the game’s top prize of $200,000 .

McCabe didn’t believe either of them.

"I really didn’t think that I was a winner," she said.

Elizabeth McCabe, a hairdresser in Amelia Court House, Virginia, couldn't believe she had won the lottery. (Virginia Lottery)

The odds of winning the Monopoly Fortunes top prize are 1 in 2,040,000. The game has prizes ranging from $5 up to the top prize of $200,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.