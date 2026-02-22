Texas man pleads guilty in $17M multi-state Ponzi scheme defrauding 40+ victims

article

The Brief A 40-year-old Katy man pleaded guilty to a near-decade-long investment scheme that defrauded over 40 victims of more than $17 million. The man and his brother used forged documents and false claims of $2 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds to misappropriate funds for personal use. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 7.



A 40-year-old Katy man has pleaded guilty to his role in a decade-long investment fraud scheme that defrauded more than $17 million from over 40 victims.

Near-decade long scam

What we know:

Christopher Knight Lopez admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to court documents, from May 2015 through January 2025, Lopez conspired with his brother, Jayson Lopez, and others to defraud clients by providing false information about investment opportunities.

Prosecutors said the brothers used forged bank letters and account statements to mislead investors about the financial strength of companies in which they were encouraged to invest.

The scheme operated under several entities, including:

Knight Nguyen Investments

Knight Advisory and Planning

Aevum Holdings Inc.

Exempt Management LLC

Ping An Financial Services Pte

Misused client funds

Dig deeper:

Authorities said the Lopez brothers misappropriated investor funds for personal use and to pay purported returns to other clients, to create the illusion of profitable investments.

The brothers also falsely claimed they had access to $2 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds. They told clients they could use the bonds to finance business ventures if investors paid large advance fees.

Prosecutors said the fees were collected, but no loans were ever issued.

The scheme resulted in approximately $17 million in losses. Victims included senior citizens, individuals investing retirement savings and college funds, as well as local and international businesses.

Officials condemn long-running fraud

What they're saying:

Ganjei warned that federal authorities will continue to pursue financial crimes targeting the community.

"These defendants turned an investment firm into their own personal piggy bank, leaving shattered futures in their wake," Ganjei said in a statement. "Christopher Knight Lopez’s clients trusted him with their life savings. He rewarded that trust with lies in the form of false promises, forged documents, and fictitious assets."

"For over a decade, Christopher Lopez shamelessly defrauded senior citizens, local businesses, close friends, and international acquaintances out of more than $17 million through deceit and lies," said Jason Hudson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston office.

He added that Lopez continued the fraudulent activity even after being federally charged, leading to a superseding indictment.

Co-defendants also plead guilty

Big picture view:

43-year-old Jayson Lopez of Orlando, Florida, previously pleaded guilty to the same charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2, 2026.

A third defendant, 46-year-old Nadir Abdel Torres of Mandan, North Dakota, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said Torres admitted to helping the brothers obtain forged bank letters and account statements used to deceive investors. He faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing, set for March 12.

Investigation and prosecution

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison accepted Lopez’s guilty plea and scheduled his sentencing for May 7.

Lopez faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin R. Martin is prosecuting the case.