New colorectal cancer clinic opening at MD Anderson

The Brief The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is opening a new colorectal center next week, expanding space for patients with colon, rectal and anal cancers. Doctors say colorectal cancer diagnoses are rising nationwide, including among younger adults, driving demand for more coordinated care. The center is designed to feel modern and welcoming, with larger clinic rooms, private work areas, and outdoor space for patients and caregivers. Art is built into the patient experience, including labeled works and QR codes that connect visitors to more information, all meant to help them relax.



MD Anderson is launching a dedicated colorectal center designed to bring multiple specialties together in one place, with features meant to support both treatment and the day-to-day realities patients face, including work, family responsibilities and long clinic visits.

The colorectal center opens Monday at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

New colorectal center at MD Anderson

The backstory:

Clinicians say colorectal cancer care is increasingly team-based, often involving medical oncology, surgery and radiation, plus support services like nutrition, physical therapy and genetic counseling. The new space is built to help that coordination happen more seamlessly during clinic visits.

By the numbers:

The new center spans roughly 22,000 square feet and includes:

29 exam rooms

Four procedure rooms

An expanded lobby space

Neighborhood workspaces for employees

Big picture view:

Cancer centers are redesigning care around the full patient experience, not only the medical plan. That includes collaboration space for clinicians, flexible rooms for telemedicine and family involvement, and environments designed to lower stress.

Local perspective:

For Houston-area patients, the center adds capacity close to home while also reflecting MD Anderson’s role as a destination for complex colorectal cancer care for patients traveling from outside the region.

What they're saying:

"This clinic is an interactive space for patients. All of the artworks have labels, and they also have a QR code that links to an app that we just launched, an art guide on Bloomberg Connects," says Jennifer Finkel, Ph.D.

What's next:

MD Anderson teams will begin seeing patients in the new colorectal center as it opens, with the goal of increasing capacity and keeping multidisciplinary care under one roof. Phase two of this project will add more exam rooms to the south side of the center.

Rising cases of colorectal cancer

Why you should care:

Colorectal cancer is no longer just an older adult disease; doctors say earlier diagnoses are showing up more often. A center built around coordinated care can reduce friction for patients and families already overwhelmed by appointments, decisions and waiting.

By the numbers:

MD Anderson physicians say they are treating several thousand colorectal cancer patients a year, and doctors say cases are rising about 2% a year nationwide.

What they're saying:

"Colorectal cancer is something that’s increasing, more and more diagnoses every year," says Dr. Van K. Morris.

"Absolutely nationwide, it’s been rising about 2% every year," states Dr. Y. Nancy You.

What you can do:

Talk with your doctor about when colorectal cancer screening is right for you, especially if you have symptoms, a family history or other risk factors. Ask your care team what support services are available, including nutrition and genetic counseling, if you or a loved one is facing a diagnosis.

Dig deeper:

To learn more, visit mdanderson.org/cancer-types/colorectal-cancer.html and mdanderson.org/patients-family/diagnosis-treatment/care-centers-clinics/gastrointestinal-cancer-center/young-onset-colorectal-cancer-program.html