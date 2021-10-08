Viral video of disturbing fight at Houston Astros game making some fans angry

While Houston Astros fans have a lot to cheer about, many are angry over a viral fight video showing two Astro fans punching a Chicago White Sox fan.

"When he got up to leave I started recording because I thought something was going to happen after that I just didn’t think what happened was going to happen," said long-time Astros fan Michael Cave who recorded the fight during Thursday’s game. "This is a man that was leaving and for whatever reason, a fan that was completely unrelated to the altercation came over and poured a beer over his head he got punched in the face."

"I didn’t want that guy into trouble that’s why I recorded the video to get the truth out there and to basically tell people we need to be better," Cave said.

"Seeing that video that’s pretty crazy," added Astros fan Caleb Hall. "I don’t think that should be allowed that’s not proper that’s not right at all."

"We’ve had our fair share of controversy and I think we should be the best at sportsmanship and show compassion for those who step into our stadium," said Reise Byrd.

Astros fan Suzy Sweeney told us it makes all Astros fans look bad.

"And it makes me think twice about bringing my grandchildren," she said.

In a statement, the Astros told FOX 26 Houston: "We are aware of the incident and will have no further comment on it."

HPD told us no one was arrested or charged.

The man that started the incident was taken to the sobering center.

