Video: UK truck driver texting before crashing into van

Terrifying video from police in the U.K. shows the moment a truck driver was texting while driving before smashing into a vehicle in front of him seriously injuring three people.

The footage was released by Sussex Police and shows truck driver Derek Holland, 59, driving before crashing into another van on Aug. 10, 2020.

Holland pleaded guilty to all four charges and appeared before Hove Crown Court on Tuesday 27 July, where he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

In the video, Holland can be seen using his phone while driving his truck at dangerously fast speeds. By the time he realizes how close he has approached the truck ahead, it’s too late.

"The collision involved a security van which had broken down in lane one of the westbound dual carriageway," police said, giving details of the incident. "The three occupants – the driver, a prison escort and a prisoner, all sustained injuries."

"Holland was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving, and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving," police added.



In an interview, Holland later admitted that his driving was "atrocious."

"He was also disqualified from driving for 57 months and must take an extended re-test if he wishes to drive again," police said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

