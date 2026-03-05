FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston to receive nearly $10M to enhance public transportation

The Brief U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation said public transit systems across Houston were awarded almost $10 million dollars ahead of the FIFA World Cup. According to the release, the funding is to enhance public transportation and ensure the safe travel of fans and athletes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The statement said the federal transportation grant funding was made possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026.



Houston to receive almost $10M to enhance public transportation ahead of 2026 World Cup

What we know:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation said public transit systems across Houston were awarded almost $10 million dollars ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

According to the release, the funding is to enhance public transportation and ensure the safe travel of fans and athletes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What they're saying:

"The 2026 World Cup is just around the corner, which will bring hundreds of thousands of fans to Houston in need of a safe mode of transportation to seamlessly travel to and from stadiums," said Sen. Cornyn. "I’m grateful these resources will enhance public transit to help meet the expected surge in demand and create memorable experiences for players, teams, and fans. I’m proud to also have secured a historic investment of $625 million in President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act to strengthen public safety for FIFA host cities, including Dallas and Houston."

The backstory:

According to the statement, the federal transportation grant funding was made possible through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026.

Officials said Cornyn hosted a roundtable in Dallas earlier in the year to highlight the law enforcement partnerships, security planning, and public safety apparatus in place to prepare for the games and protect fans.

The World Cup is expected to have a more than $1.5 billion economic impact and attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to Houston, which is set to host seven FIFA matches at NRG Stadium, officials said.

Dig deeper:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup transportation grant funding will, according to officials:

Support planning, capital, and operating expenses for matches and other public events held in the host city;

Account for stadium capacity and number of matches;

And require transit agencies to obligate these funds within one fiscal year of the close of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.