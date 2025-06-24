Video: Suspect jumps down to Houston Galleria ice rink, apparently injures legs

The Brief A suspect jumped from the second story of the Galleria mall in Houston as officers were attempting to detain him, police say. Video shows the man lying on the ice rink with apparent injuries to his legs. The man was taken to the hospital.



A suspect was taken to the hospital after jumping from the second floor of the Galleria mall in Houston and landing on the ice rink below.

Video appears to show gruesome injuries to his legs.

Suspect injured after jumping down to Galleria ice rink

What we know:

Houston police say some officers were working an extra job at the mall on Sunday when they were notified about a theft suspect.

Police say the officers located the suspect and attempted to detain him, but the suspect jumped from the second floor down to the ice rink. The man was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Caught on camera:

Video from the scene shows the man lying on the ice rink. His legs appear to be twisted. Security and police came over to help.