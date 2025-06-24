Expand / Collapse search

Video: Suspect jumps down to Houston Galleria ice rink, apparently injures legs

Published  June 24, 2025 11:43am CDT
Houston
Suspect jumps from Houston Galleria second story

NOTE: Video contains graphic images and language. Houston police say a man was taken to the hospital after jumping from the second floor of the Houston Galleria mall down to the ice rink below, apparently injuring his legs. (Video courtesy Ken Gilliard)

The Brief

    • A suspect jumped from the second story of the Galleria mall in Houston as officers were attempting to detain him, police say.
    • Video shows the man lying on the ice rink with apparent injuries to his legs.
    • The man was taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON - A suspect was taken to the hospital after jumping from the second floor of the Galleria mall in Houston and landing on the ice rink below.

Video appears to show gruesome injuries to his legs.

Suspect injured after jumping down to Galleria ice rink

What we know:

Houston police say some officers were working an extra job at the mall on Sunday when they were notified about a theft suspect.

Police say the officers located the suspect and attempted to detain him, but the suspect jumped from the second floor down to the ice rink. The man was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Caught on camera:

Video from the scene shows the man lying on the ice rink. His legs appear to be twisted. Security and police came over to help.

The Source: The information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and witness video.

