Video shows robbery suspect with knife at west Houston ATM

Police need the public’s help to identify an aggravated robbery suspect seen on video with a knife at an ATM in west Houston.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Gessner around 5:10 p.m. on February 1 as a woman was in her vehicle withdrawing money from an ATM.

The woman told police that the unidentified male suddenly appeared, pointed a knife at her and demanded her wallet.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police say the woman gave him her wallet, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect only as a white or Hispanic male wearing a white pullover.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Advertisement

MORE: Catalytic converter theft crisis reveals violent, dangerous trend in suspects