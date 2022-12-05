Video: Gas station pump bursts into flames after being struck by teen driver

A gas pump burst into flames at a station in New York on Sunday — and the incident was caught on camera.

According to Gates Police Department, an 18-year-old man was arrested after admitting to starting a fire at a Rochester gas station pump when "trying to do a burnout" on Dec. 4.

Security footage, which officials say was captured in the early morning hours on Sunday, shows the car hitting into the gas pump, causing an explosion and fire. The driver is then seen fleeing the station.

Through investigation of the security video and witness statements, police were able to connect the vehicle to Ryan Odell from Ogden.

The man admitted to his actions and was arrested. He has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scenes of a motor vehicle accident.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.