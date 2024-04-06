Galveston and Houston Coast Guards rescued a 28-year-old man Friday, April 5.

The man fell while walking along the North Jetty in Galveston. He injured his leg and back when he fell.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Galveston and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston were called and they both swiftly responded.

The helicopter crew was called in and executed medevac procedures.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.