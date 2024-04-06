Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Coast Guards rescue man after he fell walking along the North Jetty in Galveston

By
Published  April 6, 2024 11:22am CDT
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston

Galveston, Texas - Galveston and Houston Coast Guards rescued a 28-year-old man Friday, April 5. 

The man fell while walking along the North Jetty in Galveston. He injured his leg and back when he fell.

 U.S. Coast Guard Station Galveston and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston were called and they both swiftly responded. 

The helicopter crew was called in and executed medevac procedures. 

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.