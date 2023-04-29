Video: Coast Guard medevaced man from boat in Freeport

A man had to be medevaced from a boat in Freeport after suffering from an injury.

The Coast Guard Houston-Galveston watchstanders say they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a 34-year-old man who suffered a severe hand injury 100 miles southeast of Freeport. The man was said to be aboard a 72-foot recreational fishing vessel called the Wrapped Up.

The duty flight surgeon spoke with the watchstanders and a medevac was recommended.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to conduct the rescue.

In a video from the Coast Guard, the helicopter crew can be seen hoisting the injured man up. He was then taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston in stable condition.