Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in Houston

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris visited Houston Friday night ahead of Tuesday’s general election.



Harris made stops in Fort Worth, McAllen, and Houston Friday as she toured Texas.



“It’s so good to be back in Harris County,” said Senator Harris.



Roughly 150 supporters were invited to attend the outside event at the University of Houston Friday evening. Seats were scattered for social distancing, while everyone inside had to wear facemasks and receive temperature checks.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Congressman Al Green all spoke to the crowd prior to Harris taking the stage.



“Seeing Kamala Harris come and show why Houston and Texas is on the ballot and will turn blue, it was really inspirational tonight,” said one Harris supporter.



“Joe Biden says we need to deal with these issues,” said Harris. “We need to decriminalize marijuana and expunge the records of people who have been convicted.”

The roughly 30-minute speech touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice, and comparisons between candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.



“We are in the midst of a long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice in America,” said Harris. “Joe Biden says we will not raise taxes on anyone that makes less than $400,000 a year and we will cut middle-class taxes.”

Harris left for Miami following her speech in Houston Friday night. Many of the supporters we met in the audience had already voted.



“I voted on the first day of early voting,” said one supporter. “For Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”