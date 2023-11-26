Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Houston on Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to the Bayou City on Monday to participate in a moderated conversation on Monday, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

According to a release, Turner will welcome Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on Monday.

The release added that Turner will be making brief remarks when the Vice President participates in a moderated conversation with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chairwoman Nanette Diaz Barragan, U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as part of the CHC ‘On The Road’ event series.

During the 118th Congress, the CHC’s ‘On the Road’ initiative has served as a platform for CHC’s members to connect with Latino communities across the country and inform them about the tools and resources the Biden-Harris Administration as well as the CHC have made available for their success.