You don't have to be a Comcast customer to love your country, but if a technician notices your American flag looks a little worn, they can offer a free replacement.

According to Comcast Texas' website, a group of employees recently launched a flag replacement program in Greater Houston. The employees are part of a resource group called VetNet, which consists of veterans, military family as well as active reserve service members, and other military supporters.

Comcast employee and veteran Brian Wright salutes the American Flag at Comcast Texas' first flag replacement event in southwest Houston. (Photo courtesy of Comcast Texas)

In light of the recent weather Houston has experienced, this comes at an ideal time.

The website explained that if a Comcast technician notices a worn American flag, they may notify VetNet, who will then reach out to the business or homeowner to offer a free replacement.

"The business owner or homeowner does not need to be a Comcast customer," officials explained on the website. "The individual can keep the worn flag or turn it over to VetNet – which will gladly retire it with honor in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars."

In keeping with Comcast's continued mission to bring quality internet at an affordable price to Houston-area residents, the internet provider also recently announced it plans to open two veteran-serving Wi-Fi-connected laptop-equipped "Lift Zones" in Houston.

(Photo courtesy of Comcast Texas)

"Comcast is deeply committed to the military community," officials added in a statement. "The company has hired more than 19,400 veterans, National Guard, and military spouses since 2015. They’ve donated more than $197 million to military community organizations since 2011. You can learn more here."

If you or someone you know is interested in having their American flag replaced by Comcast Texas' VetNet, you may reach out via email and just share your name, address, and the flag's location.