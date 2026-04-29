Veterans Memorial: Large fire at tire shop facility, water supply tanks requested

The Brief A large fire was reported at a tire shop facility on Veterans Memorial Drive in north Houston. Multiple agencies were called in to help with water supply tanks due to the lack of fire hydrants nearby. Chief Stallings said the fire marshal's office will investigate what could have caused the fire.



Multiple fire departments assisted with a large commercial fire that was reported in the north Houston-area late Tuesday evening.

Tire shop facility fire

What we know:

Little York Fire Department District Chief Mike Stallings says around 11:18 p.m., units were called to a tire storage facility. They could see heavy fire coming from a concrete mixing facility behind the tire shop.

The chief said multiple containers of tires and vehicles on fire. The facility was congested with junk cars and other junk objects.

According to Stallings, the crews struggled with water due to no fire hydrants nearby. Mutual aid was asked for assistance and hello with water supply tanks.

With help, they were soon able to contain the fire in the facility and extinguish it around 1:30 a.m.

Hazmat crews with the fire's marshal office were called to investigate several 55-gallon drums with unknown product inside. The team found no hazardous material inside.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

One firefighter was injured with minor burns.

Chief Stallings said the fire marshal's office will investigate what could have caused the fire.

What we don't know:

The original cause of the fire is unknown.