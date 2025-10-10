After-hours bar raided by Harris County authorities on Veterans Memorial

An after-hours bar was reportedly raided by Harris County authorities in the Milroy Farms area early Friday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported his office and partner agencies were in the 11600 block of Veterans Memorial. They were conducted law enforcement action.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

According to Gonzalez, there is an after-hours bar in the area serving as a hub for criminal activity.

No other information has been provided. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.